Heat and humidity will ramp up this week to near record highs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was hot yesterday and today will be even hotter. An area of high pressure will strengthen and drive temperatures near record highs by midweek and humidity levels will increase too. This will cause “feels like” temperature to be at 105 or greater today and at times this week the “feels like” temperature could top out around 115. A Heat Advisory is in place for most of the Mid-South for today. Temperatures will drop slightly by next weekend, but rain chances will remain very low.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s and the heat index up to 106 for some along with light Southeast winds at 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny and hot each day with afternoon highs near 100 along with a heat index or “feels like” temperature ranging from 110 to 115 and overnight lows near 80.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday more clouds with highs in the mid 90s on Saturday and the lower 90s on Sunday. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday but chances look low at this time.

