Downtown visitors discuss new safety plan as second night begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After eight people were shot near Beale Street last weekend, Memphis Police met with the Downtown Memphis Commission and business owners to develop a new traffic control plan to enhance public safety.

You’ll notice barricades and a much bigger MPD presence, all designed to deter crime in the Entertainment District.

Downtown was on lockdown Friday night. Multiple intersections were blocked by barricades, by design. Memphis Police were highly visible. The goal was to put an end to cruising, reckless driving, and violence—like last weekend’s mass shooting. MPD said eight people were injured near BB King and Peabody Place by a gunman firing from an Infiniti SUV.

Downtown Memphis Commission president and mayoral candidate Paul Young helped MPD develop this new traffic control plan. Phillip Tate, who owns Runway Grill on Beale, told Action News 5 he saw the large crowd forming last weekend around 1:00 in the morning—and the chaos made him close down early.

“It’s gotten worse and worse,” Tate said. “All the donuts and everything. We used to stay at 5.”

And on day two only day two of the new plan.

Leaving some skeptical whether it will fix the problems impacting one of the states busiest tourist destinations.

“We’ll need a few weeks to see how it pans out for our business,” Tate said. “But I am happy about it.”

“I think they still need to focus on these guns,” said carriage driver TaMarkus Smith, ”Be tough on crime. Be tough on gun crimes. Without that it ain’t gonna go nowhere.”

The traffic control plan will be in place Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

