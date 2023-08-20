Apartment complex catches fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department put out a fire at an apartment complex in North Memphis on Sunday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., MFD received a call regarding a fire at Cavelier Court Apartments on Peres Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to MFD.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.