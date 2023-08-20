Advertise with Us
Apartment complex catches fire in North Memphis

Memphis Fire Department
Memphis Fire Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department put out a fire at an apartment complex in North Memphis on Sunday morning.

At 5:30 a.m., MFD received a call regarding a fire at Cavelier Court Apartments on Peres Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to MFD.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

