2-year-old accidentally shoots himself in thumb; father arrested, police say

A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the thumb and his father was arrested, according to MPD.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the thumb and his father was arrested on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Kedarious Hawkins was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and theft of property.

Officers responded to the accidental injury at 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Meadowlake Drive.

Hawkins told police that he was cleaning the kitchen while his two boys, ages two and four, were in the living room when he heard a gunshot, according to MPD.

He then looked over to his 2-year-old son who was bleeding from his right thumb, according to MPD.

Hawkins told police that he kept his handgun in the couch cushion on the furthest east side of the living room in a holster.

First aid was given to the 2-year-old victim and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the 4-year-old was not injured in the shooting.

Officers searched the apartment and found a black handgun in the bedroom which was discovered to be stolen, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

