15-year-old girl missing out of Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing out of Oxford, Mississippi, according to Oxford Police Department.

Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday morning at South 16th Extended.

She was wearing black shorts and a “Taco Bell” shirt, according to police.

There is no known direction of travel or vehicle information at this time.

If you have any information, please call OPD at 662-232-2400.

