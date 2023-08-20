15-year-old girl missing out of Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing out of Oxford, Mississippi, according to Oxford Police Department.
Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday morning at South 16th Extended.
She was wearing black shorts and a “Taco Bell” shirt, according to police.
There is no known direction of travel or vehicle information at this time.
If you have any information, please call OPD at 662-232-2400.
