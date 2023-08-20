Advertise with Us
15-year-old girl missing out of Oxford

A 15-year-old juvenile is missing out of Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday morning, according to police.(Oxford Police Department)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing out of Oxford, Mississippi, according to Oxford Police Department.

Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday morning at South 16th Extended.

She was wearing black shorts and a “Taco Bell” shirt, according to police.

There is no known direction of travel or vehicle information at this time.

If you have any information, please call OPD at 662-232-2400.

