Your First Alert to the return of the sizzling summer heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level high pressure system will settle in over the nation’s midsection creating a dome a heat next week that will keep the Mid-South hot and dry and push temperatures to record limits.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be sunny and hot each day with afternoon highs near 100 along with a heat index or “feels like” temperature ranging from 110 to 115 and overnight lows near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

