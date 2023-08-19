Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree in Lahaina. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Tree surgeons from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan tree that sits in the heart of Lahaina.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, it is documenting what’s being done to save Lahaina’s famed tree.

Currently, crews are doing a process called aeration. They are creating large holes and slices in the soil around the tree to help air, water and nutrients penetrate the soil.

“Right now, there’s still life under every one of the groups and in the mainstream,” said arborist Steve Nimz. “So, that’s where our hope is. Then the rest is up to the tree.”

The team said there are 36 aerial roots — branches that connect down from the edges of the tree to the ground.

The 150-year-old tree is said to be the largest banyan in the U.S. It suffered extensive damage in the wildfires that swept through the town of Lahaina last week.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
(Left to right) Salam Gazzali, Halal Sayed, Hassan Salloukh, and Hussein Salloukh
2 vape shops among several properties raided in SCSO drug bust; 4 charged
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Shelby County judge to decide if former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols case to be tried separately

Latest News

Friday Night Lights back in Memphis, Shelby County
‘It’s time!’: Friday Football Fever kicks off in the Mid-South
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco