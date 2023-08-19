A stretch of hot and dry weather & record highs possible next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will be hot and dry and next week more of the same but heat will build allowing temperatures to be near or record highs. An area of high pressure will keep our pattern hot and dry over the next several days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be sunny and hot each day with afternoon highs near 100 along with a heat index or “feels like” temperature ranging from 110 to 115 and overnight lows near 80.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.