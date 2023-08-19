Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

A stretch of hot and dry weather & record highs possible next week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will be hot and dry and next week more of the same but heat will build allowing temperatures to be near or record highs. An area of high pressure will keep our pattern hot and dry over the next several days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be sunny and hot each day with afternoon highs near 100 along with a heat index or “feels like” temperature ranging from 110 to 115 and overnight lows near 80.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
(Left to right) Salam Gazzali, Halal Sayed, Hassan Salloukh, and Hussein Salloukh
2 vape shops among several properties raided in SCSO drug bust; 4 charged
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Shelby County judge to decide if former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols case to be tried separately

Latest News

Mid to upper 90s this weekend and near record highs midweek
Sagay's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast 8/19/23
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the return of the sizzling summer heat
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 18, 2023
Spencer's Forecast