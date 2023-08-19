Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Parkway Village on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the pedestrian crash at 1:30 a.m. on S. Perkins Road near Judy Lynn Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Memphis Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

