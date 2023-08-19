Memphis Tigers football team visits kids, families, staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Players, coaches, staff, and the spirit squad visited Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Friday.

The football team tailgated on the front lawn with patients, their families, and Le Bonheur staff―all to get into the spirit of the upcoming football season!

Everyone enjoyed food, games, autographs, and giveaways but it’s about much more than that!

“My younger brother is my inspiration so, he was a patient at St. Jude so, for me, it’s really special to come out here and enjoy the time with the kids and just spend some time with them and have fun,” said Cormontae Hamilton, Memphis Tigers defensive lineman.

The Tigers also got to learn about how they can get involved with Le Bonheur.

The football season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 2, with a home game against Bethune-Cookman.

