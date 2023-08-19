MATA bus and ATV crash near Chelsea Avenue; 1 man in critical condition, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department cautions the public of a crash involving a MATA bus and an ATV that left one man in critical condition.

Around 12:48 p.m., police received a call regarding a crash on Chelsea Avenue near Orr.

The crash involved a MATA transportation bus and an ATV.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been injured.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD also informed the public to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays in the area.

There is no other information at this time.

