MATA bus and ATV crash near Chelsea Avenue; 1 man in critical condition, police say

MATA bus and ATV crash near Chelsea Avenue; 1 man in critical condition, police say
MATA bus and ATV crash near Chelsea Avenue; 1 man in critical condition, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department cautions the public of a crash involving a MATA bus and an ATV that left one man in critical condition.

Around 12:48 p.m., police received a call regarding a crash on Chelsea Avenue near Orr.

The crash involved a MATA transportation bus and an ATV.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been injured.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MPD also informed the public to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays in the area.

There is no other information at this time.

