Man injured in gas station shooting on Perkins Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man injured on Saturday morning.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at 10:10 a.m. at the Z Market on 2903 S. Perkins Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.