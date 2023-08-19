Local leaders sound off on the new downtown safety plan; call for state intervention for city crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After eight people were shot near Beale Street last weekend, Memphis Police met with the Downtown Memphis Commission and business owners to develop a new traffic control plan to enhance public safety.

You’ll notice barricades and a much bigger MPD presence, all designed to deter crime in the Entertainment District.

But there are growing calls to bring in even more manpower to patrol and protect Bluff City, including inquiries about utilizing the National Guard.

Downtown was on lockdown Friday night. Multiple intersections were blocked by barricades, by design. Memphis Police were highly visible. The goal was to put an end to the cruising, reckless driving, and violence—like last weekend’s mass shooting. MPD said eight people were injured near BB King and Peabody Place by a gunman firing from an Infiniti SUV. Downtown Memphis Commission president and mayoral candidate Paul Young helped MPD develop this new traffic control plan.

“We want to make sure that we are removing the cars from that environment and making it more pedestrian-friendly,” Young told Action News 5, “and that we have a safe entertainment district.”

Former Memphis School Board member and prominent pastor Kenneth Whalum Jr. wants even more muscle to fight crime, not just downtown but city-wide. He asked Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris if bringing the Tennessee National Guard to town was an option.

“I said would you consider calling in the National Guard? It seems to me that should at least be an arrow in the quiver of your local government as they’re trying to contemplate, trying to get a handle on crime,” said Pastor Whalum. At Thursday night’s Memphis mayoral debate, several of the candidates suggested calling in reinforcements. “We need state troopers down here,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, “and not for just a week, not just for 10 days. We need constant patrols on 240.”

“We can saturate the areas aggressively as a team,” added Tennessee State Rep and House Minority Leader Karen Camper, “even if it means bringing Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) down so we can really concentrate on the crime that’s taking place in our city.”

For now, however, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will assist MPD with public safety downtown.

“I love to see that they’re out there monitoring things,” said Memphis tourist Laquisha Lyons.

Pastor Whalum said he would love to see soldiers join forces with local law enforcement. “I think today we are at a tipping point,” said Whalum, “and the violence has reached a point where if we don’t do something soon, we’re going to lose our future.”

Pastor Whalum said both mayors told him they have never considered bringing in the National Guard.

MPD’s new traffic control plan in downtown Memphis is in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the plan will be continuously assessed to make sure it doesn’t negatively impact the bottom line of the businesses operating in downtown Memphis.

