Hot week ahead with highs in the triple digits

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hot day across the Mid-South for Saturday and the heat will become even more excessive for the end of our weekend into next week. A ridge of high pressure will be dominating the forecast with highs into the middle of next week in the triple digits. Dry and hot conditions will prevail through the week even potentially into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be East 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny conditions to start the day into plentiful sunshine for the afternoon. A warmer day with highs in the upper 90s.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Expect a hot week ahead with near-record highs almost every day. Highs looking to be at, or slightly above, the century mark mid to late week, along with a heat index or “feels like” temperatures reaching from 105 to even above 110. Dry pattern in place across the Mid-South with high pressure dominating, rain chances slightly increase for the weekend but as of now, it does not look measurable or widespread.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in
