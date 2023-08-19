Friday Night Lights is back in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year again here in Memphis! Friday night football is back!

Friday night, fans and families across the Mid-South cheered on their student-athletes for their first game of the season, and say they are ready to welcome back Friday Night Lights.

Mario and Ashley Gaddy cheered on their son Kristohpher during the Fairley High School Bulldogs’ game against the St. George’s Independent School Gryphons.

Kristohpher’s a senior captain this year at Fairley High.

“Fairley’s been dominating the City of Memphis for the last couple of years, so it’s great for him to be a part of this team and football is back,” said Mario.

Both teams kicked off the new season at Houston High School.

“With school being back, it’s kind of boring but come Friday night, we can get to cheer on the Gryphons,” said St. George Independent School student Quinn Showalter. “There you go.”

Quinn Showalter and Rollin Crose, both sophomores at St. George’s, love the atmosphere and said they hope the Gryphons pull off a win.

Quinn Showalter and Rollin Crose, sophomores at St. George's Independent School (Action News 5)

“I gotta go with the Gryphons, go Gryphons all day, everyday,” said St. George Independent School Head of School Timothy Gibson.

“Our boys are hyped up, they’re prepared, I feel like it’s going to be a good game, but Fairley’s gonna take it home of course,” said Fairley High School parent Jasmine Williams. “The district says security and law enforcement are at all games.”

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is working to keep students, families and fans safe, from metal detectors to searches, the district says safety at these games is their first priority.

Here are the measures you’ll see at all MSCS games for the rest of the season:

Everyone will be screened with a metal detector or wand

All bags will be checked, and only clear bags are allowed unless you bring in a small clutch

The district says security and law enforcement are at all games.

