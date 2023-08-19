Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

2 vape shops among several properties raided in SCSO drug bust; 4 charged

(Left to right) Salam Gazzali, Halal Sayed, Hassan Salloukh, and Hussein Salloukh
(Left to right) Salam Gazzali, Halal Sayed, Hassan Salloukh, and Hussein Salloukh(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least two vape shops were among several properties raided Thursday evening in a coordinated narcotics bust by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies executed eight search warrants in total, leading to four arrests and the seizure of various THC and marijuana products, weapons, and vehicles.

Two King’s Hookah Vape & Tobacco stores were among those raided—the location at 7041 East Shelby Drive and at 4791 Hacks Cross Road.

Narcotics detectives also executed warrants in the following areas:

  • 5700 block of Airline Road in Arlington
  • 9700 block of Highway 64 in Lakeland
  • 600 block of South Highland Street in Memphis
  • 1600 block of Union Avenue in Memphis
  • 4300 block of Barry Meadows Cove in Memphis
  • and the 600 block of Woodland Fox Lane in Cordova.

Between all searches, deputies seized 1000 units of various strains of THC vapes and edibles, 300 grams of marijuana, a “substantial” amount of cash, three guns, and two vehicles.

Four have been arrested and charged:

  • Salam Gazzali, 30, is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Halal Sayed, 31, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Hassan Salloukh, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
  • Hussein Salloukh, 35, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Both Hussein and Hassan have since been released on their own recognizance.

All are due in court Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in
Ehren Bush, 31
MPD: Man arrested after taunting officers during chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2

Latest News

New downtown safety plan to take effect
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to the return of the sizzling summer heat
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 18, 2023