2 vape shops among several properties raided in SCSO drug bust; 4 charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least two vape shops were among several properties raided Thursday evening in a coordinated narcotics bust by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies executed eight search warrants in total, leading to four arrests and the seizure of various THC and marijuana products, weapons, and vehicles.

Two King’s Hookah Vape & Tobacco stores were among those raided—the location at 7041 East Shelby Drive and at 4791 Hacks Cross Road.

Narcotics detectives also executed warrants in the following areas:

5700 block of Airline Road in Arlington

9700 block of Highway 64 in Lakeland

600 block of South Highland Street in Memphis

1600 block of Union Avenue in Memphis

4300 block of Barry Meadows Cove in Memphis

and the 600 block of Woodland Fox Lane in Cordova.

Between all searches, deputies seized 1000 units of various strains of THC vapes and edibles, 300 grams of marijuana, a “substantial” amount of cash, three guns, and two vehicles.

Four have been arrested and charged:

Salam Gazzali , 30, is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Halal Sayed, 31, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hassan Salloukh , 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Hussein Salloukh, 35, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Both Hussein and Hassan have since been released on their own recognizance.

All are due in court Monday.

