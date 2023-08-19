Advertise with Us
2 hospitalized after Nutbush-area shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the Nutbush area Friday evening, according to Memphis police.

At 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Hardin Avenue, where one shooting victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a second shooting victim was found in the 3300 block of Rosamond Avenue. He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but the two crime scenes are believed to be connected.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

