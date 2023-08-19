Advertise with Us
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting on Perkins Road

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday morning.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at 10:10 a.m. at the Z Market on 2903 S. Perkins Road.

One victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

