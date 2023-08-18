‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A home for sale has gone viral because it’s listed as “the world’s cheapest home” at just $1.

The listing agent said he’s getting calls from across the globe from buyers trying to submit their offers by the deadline.

The two-bed, one-bath ranch needs a little TLC, but that shouldn’t be a problem. It’s listing online is getting a lot of attention because it’s listed for just $1.

“The amount of traction that I’ve gained on this, I mean, my phone has been it’s probably just about 500 calls just today,” said listing agent Chris Hubel.

There have been more than 70,000 views on Zillow.com in just two days for the property at 70 E. Ypsilanti Street in Pontiac.

“You know, it needs a little bit of work, but I mean, look at these beautiful hardwood floors. You could refinish these things, and they’d be glorious!” Hubel said.

Clearly passionate about his work, Hubel listed the 724-square foot home at a whopping asking price of $1 or best offer.

“I’ve had calls from the United Kingdom and all over the United States,” he said.

He says the listing went viral when another website, Zillow Gone Wild, shared it.

Several neighbors said they’ve noticed more traffic on the street this week, prospective buyers who are hoping to get a steal.

“We listed this roughly 48 hours ago,” Hubel said. “The whole idea was, you know, a property is always going to find its market value, whether you price it at a dollar or whether you price at fair market value. As long as you’re not overpricing the home, it’s going to find its market value.”

So, to be clear, even though the home is listed for $1, it likely won’t sell for that.

Hubel said he expects to sell the home for about $40,000 to $50,000.

“The idea is any investor who does this for a living knows that they’re going to go into this house and they’re going to find out how much money they’re going to spend, find out what makes sense for them to offer,” he said. “They’re going to offer the most money they can offer in hopes that they land the house and they can do a remodel on it and make some money on the back end.”

Hubel said the home’s value will measure up to comparable home prices in the area, about $120,000, once the buyer renovates it.

But as the listing suggests, it’s going to take some work.

“That hole leading down to the crawl space, glorious,” Hubel said. “That furnace? You might need to replace it but then you’ll have a brand new furnace. And look at this PEX plumbing. It’s already been updated for you.”

The deadline to submit an offer and proof of funds is Wednesday.

