Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say made threats of violence on school grounds.

On March 30, officers received a call regarding a disturbance at Florida-Kansas Elementary School.

According to police, Kiera Walton, a mother of a student, threatened to do bodily harm to the staff and other members of the school.

Police say that Walton threatened staff saying, “I’m not gonna go get a gun” and “I’m gonna air this place out”

Walton confessed to having an altercation with the staff and was taken into police custody.

She is now facing charges for making threats of violence on school property.

