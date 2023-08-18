Whitehaven High School band ready for new season after death of director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven’s Sound of Perfection is ready for its first football season.

The game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at 4851 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

They’re taking on Central High School in what they call the “Whitehaven Classic.”

This game is a bittersweet one as it’s their first since the death of director Andre Newsom.

He died in May during a school trip in Atlanta.

Still, the band has been working hard, and their current director Vincent Smith says they’re sounding nice and right!

The biggest component of our success going forward are the students,” said Smith. “None of this is possible without the students, they are the driving force behind what we’re doing.”

We know it’s going to be a big turnout, and we know Whitehaven Alumni are deep across Memphis.

