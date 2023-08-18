Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store

Latest News

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Buster’s liquor store robbery suspect arrested
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
Celebrations are in order for the first anniversary of the Oncology department at Regional One
Regional One oncology department inpatient unit celebrates one year anniversary