Shelby County judge to decide if former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols case to be tried separately

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols had their cases reviewed in court on Friday.

Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, and Emmit Martin lll are all charged with second-degree murder, among other charges for the death of 29-year-old Nichols.

Several motions were filed by two attorneys, requesting to have separate trials for the suspects while others want one.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office plans to file a motion to oppose separate trails.

“We’re going to make it clear that as a matter of law, we believe it should be tried together,” said Paul Hagerman, a Shelby County prosecutor. “That a law of criminal responsibility when different actors join together to commit a crime. We’re going to make that clear in our response.”

A trial date will be set on September 15 at the former officers’ next court appearance.

By then, it will be decided if there will be one joint trial or separate trials for the suspects.

Memphis City Council passes ‘Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Ordinance’ on second reading (Action News 5)

Tyre Nichols died in the hospital several days after he was beaten. The attack was captured on video.

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

“Everyone is looking for an expert for use of force. We want to know what the Memphis Police Department’s policy is on use of force and then we will look at the conduct of the officers and see if it’s within those guidelines,” said William Massey, Emmit Martin III attorney.

The five former officers were not in court on Friday.

They will be required to show up at their next court appearance on September 15.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.