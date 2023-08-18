Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Mid-South following summer storms

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) applauds approval
Arlington storm damage, June 25, 2023
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee, triggering the release of federal funding to help communities including Fayette, Shelby, and Tipton Counties recover from severe storms and straight-line winds that occurred on June 25-26.

The funding will be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This declaration approves public assistance, while individual assistance is still pending review.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) applauded President Biden’s declaration Friday. Cohen says he strongly urged Governor Bill Lee to request this federal disaster relief and emergency assistance immediately following the storms.

“Memphis has weathered more than its fair share of severe weather lately, and my office has been working with local, state, and federal officials to bring home the resources we need to help offset the cost of recovery and prevent further damage by strengthening local infrastructure,” said Congressman Cohen. “With local budgets already strained, and with so many important funding priorities on the table for Shelby County, Memphis, Bartlett and Millington, this federal disaster relief is going to ease the pressure and help power a strong recovery effort.”

This is the third round of federal disaster recovery assistance secured for District 9 this year.

In March, Governor Lee announced federal disaster assistance for Shelby County following storms that took place from December 22-27, 2022.

In April, Governor Lee also announced federal disaster assistance for communities in Tipton County following the storms and tornadoes that struck on March 1-3.

