Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in

Latest News

Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money