MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting on James Street
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 3:50 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on James Street near McLemore Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
