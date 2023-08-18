Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting on James Street

MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting on James Street
MPD: 1 man in critical condition after shooting on James Street(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 3:50 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on James Street near McLemore Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in

Latest News

Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Arlington storm damage, June 25, 2023
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Mid-South following summer storms
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Fever returns for 2023