Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened security guards with a knife.

On August 12, two security guards were working at the Crosstown Concourse.

According to police, a customer complained about a man armed with a knife.

Police say that the security guards asked the man to leave the premises.

When the man refused to leave, he threatened to cut the security guard while waving his knife around.

After security called the police, the man was identified as Christopher Broaden and taken into custody.

Broaden is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

