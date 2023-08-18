Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say threatened security guards with a knife.

On August 12, two security guards were working at the Crosstown Concourse.

According to police, a customer complained about a man armed with a knife.

Police say that the security guards asked the man to leave the premises.

When the man refused to leave, he threatened to cut the security guard while waving his knife around.

After security called the police, the man was identified as Christopher Broaden and taken into custody.

Broaden is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Burglary suspect arrested after Buster’s liquor store break-in

Latest News

Man with 2 knives threatens security guards in Crosstown, forced to leave premises, police say
Arlington storm damage, June 25, 2023
President Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Mid-South following summer storms
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Friday Football Fever returns for 2023
Pharmacist shares 4 types of medications to keep in your medicine cabinet
Pharmacist shares 4 types of medications to keep in your medicine cabinet