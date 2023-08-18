Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man shot, killed on S Parkway

(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on South Parkway East, near the intersection of S Lauderdale Street.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Longacre Avenue
2 dead after possible domestic dispute in Raleigh, said police

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton releases ‘Let It Be’ cover featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Railgarten in Cooper-Young
Five things to do in Memphis this weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat looms by next week
8/18 First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat hits its stride next week