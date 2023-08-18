Man shot, killed on S Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on South Parkway East, near the intersection of S Lauderdale Street.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

