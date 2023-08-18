Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man pleads guilty to charges for kidnapping woman, barricading in Caesars Palace hotel

Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held...
Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room in July.(Las Vegas Metro Police Department/KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man who kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room has agreed to plead guilty to both charges against him.

Matthew Mannix, 35, signed the agreement in district court on Thursday, pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property and performance of an act or neglect of duty in willfully or wanton disregard of safety or persons or property.

“Mr. Mannix is very sorry for his conduct which led to his arrest,” said Mannix’s attorney, David Roger. “He will continue to work to address his drug addiction.”

According to KVVU, at 9:15 a.m. on July 11, hotel security contacted police due to multiple noise complaints in room 2128 due to a possible domestic dispute.

9-1-1 calls from that morning reveal witnesses and guests believed shots were fired from the window to the pool below, causing people to scramble from the shattered glass and furniture.

A female voice yelled through the door that Mannix had a knife, and additional personnel, including SWAT, responded to the scene.

Police learned the room was rented by Mannix, who had four active protection orders out of Colorado.

After more than an hour, Mannix refused to come out of the room and continued to taunt officers, police said. He would open and close the door to the room and said that he had “a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

Mannix will pay restitution of $55,292.01 to Caesars Entertainment. He also agreed to a court order that prevents him from being present on the Strip and he forfeited the weapons impounded after the incident.

He faces up to five years in prison for the first charge and just under one year for the second, as well as combined fines of up to $12,000.

He could also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Mannix has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store

Latest News

Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Veteran food writer, native Memphian remembered as ‘bright light’ after losing battle with cancer
Former Covington officer files lawsuit against the CPD citing racism.
Former officer files lawsuit over alleged racism in Covington Police Department
Memphis police launch new safety program for pedestrians in Downtown area
Memphis police launch new safety program for pedestrians in Downtown area