‘Library of Things’ pilot launch will allow locals to check out items for outdoor summer fun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Locals will soon be able to loan non-traditional items from Memphis Public Libraries.

In just four days, camping equipment, karaoke machines, projector screens, and more fun summer items can be checked out from the “Library of Things” at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and Bartlett Public Library.

All you will need is a library card.

Items that can be checked out from the "Library of Things" Joy Collection (Memphis Public Libraries)

In the pilot launch Monday, locals will be able to check out kits from the summer “Joy Collection,” a selection of novelties aimed to enrich the lives of those who want to have fun outside but would rather borrow than buy.

Five kits have been curated to offer a unique collection for patrons to check out and enjoy:

Nature Exploration

Camping

Yard Games

Karaoke Night

Outdoor Movie Night

According to librarian Anthony Lucatelli, the Library of Things isn’t anything new.

“In the 90s, in fact, the North Branch Library had a tool-lending library, and some of them are still there,” Lucatelli said.

Those who borrow from the Joy Collection will have three weeks to return their kits and will be granted two renewals.

“Wanna have a karaoke night? Wanna have a movie night? Wanna go explore nature with your family? You wanna go camping or have a whole family field day? We’ve got you covered,” Lucatelli said. “Just come over to the library, bring your library card, check it out.”

