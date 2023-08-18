Attorneys for officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols appeared in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols will have their cases reviewed in court on Friday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says they reviewed about 100 cases that former officers – Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, and Emmit Martin the third – all worked.

Dozens of cases the former officers were assigned to were dropped, says the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Their biggest concern was the credibility of witnesses.

The reviews came after the indictment of the five former officers.

Twelve of those cases reportedly had charges lowered.

Three or four were sent to the US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee due to use of force allegations, and between 30 to 40 cases were dropped completely.

Several use of force allegations came pouring into our newsroom after the five former officers were identified as those involved in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police officers on January 7 for alleged reckless driving.

Police say he ran from his car after the confrontation. After another confrontation, he complained of shortness of breath.

He was hospitalized later that night where he later died.

Surveillance video and investigations later revealed the initial reports from the five suspects were fabricated.

The five former officers will not be at their court hearing at 201 Poplar Avenue.

The judge presiding over this case excused their presence.

