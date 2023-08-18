Jewish school shooting suspect released from hospital, booked at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The accused gunman who attempted to enter a local Jewish school on July 31 has been released from the hospital and booked into 201 Poplar.

Police say 33-year-old Joel Bowman started firing outside Margolin Hebrew Academy after he failed to get inside while armed.

Nobody was injured, and Bowman allegedly left the scene in a red pickup truck.

Flyers showing the suspect and his vehicle were handed out publicly while he was on the run, leading police on a hunt to find him.

A printed flyer showing Joel Bowman, according to an anonymous tipster, armed with a handgun just before firing shots outside Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis. The flyer was handed to Memphis police as they tried to locate the accused shooter after he fled the scene; Monday, July 31, 2023. (Anonymous)

From there, officers were able to find Bowman in the Berclair area at McCrory Avenue near Avon Road and pull him over.

Police say Bowman got out of the truck holding a gun, and an officer opened fire and shot him. Bowman was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained for over two weeks.

Friday, he was officially booked.

Bowman is charged with carrying a gun on school property, reckless endangerment, criminal attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and assault on a first responder.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court August 24.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called in to investigate.

Sources say Bowman was a former student at Margolin Hebrew Academy and a member of the Orthodox community in Memphis.

