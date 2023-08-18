Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her interview with local Artist Rafael Figueroa and his new exhibition at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens.

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights how the Stax Museum plans to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Chicano Soul Band Thee Sinseers,

