Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her interview with local Artist Rafael Figueroa and his new exhibition at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens.

Another feature in this week’s publication highlights how the Stax Museum plans to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the Chicano Soul Band Thee Sinseers,

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

