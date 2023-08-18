Friday Football Fever returns for 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back for 2023!

Action News 5 is headed to some of the top games around the Mid-South to celebrate the return of high school football in 2023.

The Game of the Week for week 1 is Bartlett vs MUS.

Other games to look out for on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. include:

Fairley vs St. George’s

Houston vs Briarcrest

White Station vs Christian Brothers

MASE vs Lausanne

You can submit your pictures from any games across the Mid-South below:

