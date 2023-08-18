Friday Football Fever returns for 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever is back for 2023!
Action News 5 is headed to some of the top games around the Mid-South to celebrate the return of high school football in 2023.
The Game of the Week for week 1 is Bartlett vs MUS.
Other games to look out for on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. include:
- Fairley vs St. George’s
- Houston vs Briarcrest
- White Station vs Christian Brothers
- MASE vs Lausanne
You can submit your pictures from any games across the Mid-South below:
