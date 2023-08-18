Former officer files lawsuit over alleged racism in Covington Police Department

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Covington Police officer is suing the City tonight claiming racial discrimination.

DeAndre McBee says he was treated differently and even punished differently than his coworkers based on his race.

“When I first got here it was a great department to work for,” said McBee.

McBee said things changed once current Police Chief Donna Turner was hired in March of last year.

He told Action News 5 that he’d been written up for things like insubordination, unsatisfactory performance, and misrepresentation—all of which he says is untrue.

”It’s not a good environment to work in when we can’t be vocal and trusted to do our job the best way we can without fear of being retaliated on by the chief,” said McBee.

McBee said he was accused of sleeping on the job and served a 2-day suspension without pay and a shift change.

He says a white officer who was accused of the same thing got a two-day suspension without pay but not a shift change.

“I feel more targeted than other officers directed by the chief. I am the first officer ever to be written up by the chief,” said McBee.

City documents from now-fired Human Resources Director Eboni Eaton show that the city HR Department conducted its own investigation into McBee’s claims.

The documents show officers who were interviewed by HR reported that Covington Police Chief Donna Turner used McBee’s name a lot in command meetings in what they called a negative and targeted manner.

Attorneys representing the City of Covington released a statement saying in part, “The city takes all allegations of racial disparity or unfair treatment seriously, fairly and impartially investigates such allegations, and appropriately addresses those claims if they arise. After a thorough internal evaluation of the claims made by Mr. McBee, the city determined the claims were unfounded.” Said Rachel K. Witherington.

“I bring so much compassion and I have so much passion to watch it be torn down by a system,” said McBee.

McBee submitted his resignation letter today.

You can read the full statement from the city here.

