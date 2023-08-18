Five things to do in Memphis this weekend
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To help navigate your weekend, we’re putting some things on your calendar here at Action News 5.
- Friday, bring the family and friends out to celebrate Memphis Athletics’ start of the fall sports season.
- Saturday, the 2023 Warriors and Wheels Auto Show is underway benefiting the Navy Birthday Balls which celebrates sailors both past and present.
- Saturday, you got to get your groove on at the Memphis Tequila & Reggae Fest.
- Sunday, Red Bull gives you wings and vibes at the Red Bull Summer Vibes party.
- Sunday, do you think you have what it takes to Connect 4?
