Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat looms by next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: A weak front will shift through the region during the day – dragging in a small puff of drier air to head through the end of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A rogue shower could pop along the passing boundary, though many and most will remain dry. Lows will fall back to the middle and upper 60s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A quiet, bright and dry weekend takes us through the mid-late portions of August. After a mild start to Saturday, we’ll rebound to the seasonable lower 90s by the afternoon hours. The upper ridge begins to shift farther east through Sunday – pushing highs a couple of extra notches higher, into the middle 90s amid more sunshine.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout ridge of high pressure will shift over the mid- and upper Mississippi Valley next week, keeping hot sunshine the primary weather scenario to play out. Highs in the middle to upper 90s – even approaching 100 - will be possible through mid-next week with limited chances of a shower or storm.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Longacre Avenue
2 dead after possible domestic dispute in Raleigh, said police
The five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Shelby County DA drops dozens of cases worked by former officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a surge in temperatures
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 17, 2023
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Summer heat returns and will linger the next several days