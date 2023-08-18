First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat looms by next week

FRIDAY: A weak front will shift through the region during the day – dragging in a small puff of drier air to head through the end of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A rogue shower could pop along the passing boundary, though many and most will remain dry. Lows will fall back to the middle and upper 60s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A quiet, bright and dry weekend takes us through the mid-late portions of August. After a mild start to Saturday, we’ll rebound to the seasonable lower 90s by the afternoon hours. The upper ridge begins to shift farther east through Sunday – pushing highs a couple of extra notches higher, into the middle 90s amid more sunshine.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A stout ridge of high pressure will shift over the mid- and upper Mississippi Valley next week, keeping hot sunshine the primary weather scenario to play out. Highs in the middle to upper 90s – even approaching 100 - will be possible through mid-next week with limited chances of a shower or storm.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.