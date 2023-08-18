Advertise with Us
Fewer than 2% of pothole damage claims paid out by Tennessee, data shows

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the past five fiscal years, drivers in Tennessee have filed nearly 10,000 pothole reimbursement claims and only 106 have been approved, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Treasury obtained by WSMV4.

The data shows that from fiscal year 2019-23, 9,068 claims were filed and only 106, or 1.17%, were approved in the state.

Of those 106 approvals, $68,826.54 were shelled out to those whose claims were approved.

For fiscal year 2023, 1,767 reimbursement claims were filed with 21 of them being approved. A total of $21,894.80 was paid out to those claims who were approved.

Fiscal year 2022 saw the highest number of filings (nearly 3,400), approvals (50) and the amount of money paid out (over $26K).

