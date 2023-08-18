Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Fertility specialist explains how donor egg IVF works

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With over 7 million Americans grappling with infertility issues, assisted reproductive technologies have emerged as a ray of hope, particularly for individuals utilizing donor eggs.

Dr. Jane Frederick, an internationally recognized fertility specialist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about how many people turn to donor eggs for vitro fertilization, how potential egg donors are chosen, and the success rate.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Longacre Avenue
2 dead after possible domestic dispute in Raleigh, said police

Latest News

Pharmacist shares 4 types of medications to keep in your medicine cabinet
Pharmacist shares 4 types of medications to keep in your medicine cabinet
Pharmacist shares 4 types of medications to keep in your medicine cabinet
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson