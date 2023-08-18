Advertise with Us
Buster’s liquor store robbery suspect arrested

Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery
Man charged and arrested for Buster's Liquor Store Robbery(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested a man they say was involved in a robbery that took place at a Bustor’s Liquor Store.

According to police, Malik Pilgrim was seen on a surveillance video smashing a truck into a Buster’s Liquor Store on Highland on August 17.

Pilgrim then proceeded to steal several bottles of liquor from the store, placing them in the back of his truck.

He was taken into police custody and is currently facing charges for burglary of a business and possession of a weapon.

