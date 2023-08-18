Bluff City Life: Thurs., 17 August
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Wedding Trends In Bridal Fashion
The bells are ringing! To all our brides and grooms out there -- see what top trends are taking over this wedding season.
Deidre Killebrew | Store Manager at David’s Bridal
Bonus interview: Deidre talks about how to find the perfect dresses for your bridesmaids.
Oral Symptoms Reflecting The Heart’s Condition
Did you know: issues in your mouth could mean there are problems with your heart? A doctor is in to show us how it all connects.
Connor Denison, DDS | Kizer Dental Associates
Lori Sepich | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of Heart Quests
Heart Healthy Recipes: Seafood Summer Pasta
It’s all about seafood in the kitchen today! We’re cooking up a heart-healthy pasta with the chef behind Heart Quests.
Hal Perry | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of Heart Quests
Take island music and mix it with cocktails. We’re looking ahead to the Tequila and Reggae Fest, all benefiting a great cause.
Ryan Meeks | Co-Owner of Memphis Jamaican Kitchen
The Need For Bone Marrow In Tennessee
What’s better than having a good time that can support someone else? An upcoming festival will do just that supporting the Bone Marrow Foundation!
Eric Dunn | Executive Director of Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation
Pedal To The Party With Memphis BBQ, Beer, & Blues
It’s time to get a new set of wheels and pedal to a blues fest where Memphis BBQ, beer, and bikers gather along the Mississippi River Trail!
Tulio Bertorini | President of Memphis Hightailers Foundation
