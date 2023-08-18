Bluff City Life: Fri., 18 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Meal Preps To Prepare For The School Week

When you’re craving soul food, look no further. The chef behind the beloved Alcenia’s is cooking us up something special!

BJ Chester-Tamayo | Founder & Owner of Alcenia’s

Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent

Adding Ease To Parenting With Memphis Parent

All things parenthood. Memphis Parent is here to highlight one actor taking the stage by storm, and an educator changing lives.

Erika Cain | Editor of Memphis Parent

How Play Is An Important Tool To Learning

A resource for parents to have their children engaged and learning with a fun focus is found at the Children’s Museum of Memphis and they have a curriculum that supports young learners and their current needs.

Dr. Stewart Burgess | CEO of the Children’s Museum of Memphis

Arch Support For All To Better Care For Our Feet

Eliminating foot pain one step at a time. The Good Feet Store is showing how you can find comfort no matter your lifestyle.

Richard Moore | President of The Good Feet Store

One-On-One Inside A Visit With The Chiropractor

A trip to the chiropractor can appear intimidating, but we’ve made a stop to answer all your questions in this Andy’s Adventure.

Getting Popped Back Into Place With The Chiropractor

Feel better and brand new! Andy’s Adventure gets every out-of-place joint popped back into place!

Upcoming Memphis Public Libraries Pride Week Events

Throwback to the 80s! Memphis Pride Week is about to kick off and we’re looking ahead to some fun the celebration brings.

Dylan Miller | Public Service Supervisor at Memphis Public Libraries

