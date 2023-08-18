Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Big dome of intense heat to arrive this weekend into next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny, hot and dry this afternoon with highs around 90. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70. 

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 70s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 90s and lows Sunday night in the mid 70s. 

NEXT WEEK: Intense heat will stick around all week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s each day through Thursday and lows in the 70s to near 80. It will remain sunny and dry. The heat will back down a tad Friday with highs around 95.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster’s Liquor Store burglary scene from June 2023
Burglars burst through Buster’s Liquor Store
Jack Cronin, 18, caught a nearly 16-foot python on his first trip python hunting in the...
Caught on camera: 18-year-old wrangles massive python
Woman threatens to shoot up school, police say
Woman threatens to shoot up elementary school, police say
Man arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Suspect arrested after chase through Whitehaven, injuring 2
Longacre Avenue
2 dead after possible domestic dispute in Raleigh, said police

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat looms by next week
8/18 First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat hits its stride next week
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a surge in temperatures
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 17, 2023