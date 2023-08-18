Big dome of intense heat to arrive this weekend into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny, hot and dry this afternoon with highs around 90. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 70s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 90s and lows Sunday night in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Intense heat will stick around all week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s each day through Thursday and lows in the 70s to near 80. It will remain sunny and dry. The heat will back down a tad Friday with highs around 95.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

