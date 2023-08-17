Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to a surge in temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An expanding dome of high pressure currently over Texas will drive extreme heat into the Mid-South over the next few days and it will also keep a mainly dry pattern in place as well.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

