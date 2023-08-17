Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a BIG warm up coming our way

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big ridge of high pressure parked over the Mid-South for now is keeping the us mild and dry, but a much more potent dome of high pressure will develop this weekend that will usher in some serious heat for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot each day with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot each day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 along with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 115 to 120 during the afternoon and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

