Veteran food writer, native Memphian remembered as ‘bright light’ after losing battle with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-time food writer for The Daily Memphian has died after a battle with cancer.

Jennifer Biggs was one of the first staff members hired by the company prior to its launch in 2018. According to her daughter, Megan Biggs, Jennifer found joy and love in her everyday work.

“My mom worked so hard... When I was little, I remember how hard she worked,” said Megan.

“Jennifer was a bright light in the newsroom and in life,” said Jennifer’s editor. “She was always funny, always curious and always honest, and those traits made her such a gifted storyteller. I’m absolutely gutted.”

Jennifer Biggs, the long-time and much-loved food and dining writer for The Daily Memphian, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, from cancer complications. To her family, friends, and loyal readers, we offer our sincerest condolences.



Her daughter says one thing Jennifer loved more than anything was being a grandmother, a cherished memory she is glad her children have.

“She was able to give that love and joy and those memories to them as well,” Megan said.

As a Memphis native, the one thing Jennifer wanted to do the most was make Memphis a better place. She tried to do that through the art of writing for over 30 years.

“She wants it to succeed and be the best that it can,” said Megan, “and I think that’s part of what she’s always been trying to do.”

No matter what was going on around her, Jennifer truly had the city and the community of Memphis at heart.

“But I think she helped put Memphis on the map when it came to food, because she found the places that you would never think about walking into,” her daughter said.

Jennifer announced her Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis about eight weeks ago.

After spending time with family in Mexico, she received the call that changed her life.

“For most of this journey, she was determined that she was going to be a survivor of this,” said Megan.

Unfortunately, the cancer had also spread to her lungs.

Jennifer died Wednesday, August 16. She is survived by her daughter, her grandchildren, Jack and Chloe, and her mother, Jane.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

