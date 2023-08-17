Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A UPS was rear-ended by a semitruck on an interstate highway Thursday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on its side.

The driver and passenger of the semitruck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the UPS truck was OK.

Hundreds of packages on the UPS truck were thrown along the ditch.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown mass shooting
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown Memphis mass shooting

Latest News

A large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour at a tourist destination on the...
Take a Look: Bystanders rescue child swept off pier by wave
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
Spencer's Forecast
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while...
NASCAR driver charged with DWI, records show