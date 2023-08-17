Tips to protect against cyber criminals, why VPNs are a travel essential

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It used to be that sunscreen was the only form of protection we needed to pack for summer vacation, but those days are long gone.

In today’s digital world, anytime we email our dog sitters, post our travel pics on social media, or stream our favorite shows while on the go, we become easy targets for hackers and scammers who never go on vacation.

In fact, a recent Forbes study found 40% of respondents had their personal information compromised while using public Wi-Fi.

So, how can we protect ourselves?

Jessica Naziri, founder of TechSesh.co and one of Inc.’s top women to watch in tech, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what you need to know when joining WIFI networks.

She also gave some ‘VPN 101′ (virtual private network), along with how to choose the right option for you.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

