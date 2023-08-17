Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvis Week 2022 Candlelight Vigil
Elvis Week 2023: Fans honor Lisa Marie, now joined with father, at annual candlelight vigil
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
Gate debate: Affluent Midtown neighborhood considers limiting public access to combat crime
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Tuohy family attorneys speak out against Michael Oher lawsuit
Happy Mexican burglary
Suspects burglarized Happy Mexican in East Memphis
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown mass shooting
MPD releases suspect’s vehicle in Downtown Memphis mass shooting

Latest News

The five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Shelby County DA drops dozens of cases worked by former officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder
Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies release schedule for 2023-2024 season
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years