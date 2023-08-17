Advertise with Us
Summer heat returns and will linger the next several days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little hotter this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows near 70. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: A few clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny, hot and dry with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Expect a good supply of sun all weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Intense heat will stick around all week with highs in the mid to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will remain sunny and dry.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

