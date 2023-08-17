Summer heat returns and will linger the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little hotter this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows near 70. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: A few clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny, hot and dry with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter and slightly more humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Expect a good supply of sun all weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Intense heat will stick around all week with highs in the mid to upper 90s each day and lows in the 70s. It will remain sunny and dry.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.